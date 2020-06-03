Juanita Lynn (Lee) Schmeling
Juanita Lynn (Lee) Schmeling

Urbandale - Juanita Lynn Schmeling, 65, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home with her husband and her daughter at her side. Private graveside services were held at Resthaven Cemetery on May 30th, 2020.

Juanita was born June 5, 1954, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Robert and Joyce (Larson) Lee. She attended St. Theresa Catholic School and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1972. She married Kenneth Schmeling on September 27, 1975 and daughter Kenna was born on April 1st, 1981.

Juanita worked as a Registered Nurse for Mercy Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 2019. She loved her time working as a surgical nurse in the operating room. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. One of her greatest joys was becoming a grandmother in 2019.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Kenneth Schmeling, daughter, Kenna (Anthony) Mazzarella of Needville, TX; grandson, Dominic Mazzarella; mother, Joyce Lee; friends and family too numerous too mention. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Edward Lee, brother Tommy Lee, and half-brother, Robert Lee Jr.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
