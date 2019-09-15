Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-1663
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
the Winterset Chapel
Judie Ory Obituary
Judie Ory

Earlham - Judith A. Ory passed away Thursday, September 12. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 PM Sunday, September 15, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 PM. Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, September 16, at the Winterset Chapel with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to DeSoto United Methodist Church and Earlham Fire and Rescue. A full obituary is at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
