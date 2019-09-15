|
Judie Ory
Earlham - Judith A. Ory passed away Thursday, September 12. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 PM Sunday, September 15, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 PM. Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, September 16, at the Winterset Chapel with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to DeSoto United Methodist Church and Earlham Fire and Rescue. A full obituary is at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019