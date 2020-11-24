Judith "Judy" and Gary Stevens



Des Moines, IA - Judith "Judy" and Gary Stevens, wife and husband, died from complications of Covid 19. Judy, 77, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 and Gary, 82 died on Friday, November 20, 2020 both at St. Luke's Hospital. Private family services will be held. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.



Judy and Gary are survived by Judy's sister Karen (Joe) Axmear of South English; her brother Lloyd Brockshus of Williamsburg; Gary's brother Don (Janet) Stevens of Cedar Rapids; his six sisters Pat (Bob) Seye of Ladora, Marcella Hilton of Cedar Rapids, Loretta Booth of Sheboygan, WI, Mary Mumm of Marengo, Janet (Ken) Fish of Moorehead City, NC, Beverly (Larry) Neswold of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law Gelene Stevens of Ankeny and Diane Stevens of Cedar Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Judy and Gary were preceded in death by their parents, Gary's brothers LeRoy, Dave, Vern, Tom and Bernie and niece Amney Pope.



Judy was born December 5, 1942 in Rural Williamsburg the daughter of Alfred and Luella Wille Brockshus. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1960 and the University of Iowa where she majored in science. Judy married Gary on November 13, 1970 at St. Matthew Catholic Church and remained members of the church. They celebrated their 50-year anniversary while they were in the hospital.



Judy was a Medical Technologist and Microbiologist at Allen Hospital in Waterloo and St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids. She began her real estate career in 1978 and has been a realtor and teacher with Skogman Realty since 1989. With her passion for real estate she had a very successful career and was a recipient of several awards and honors.



Gary was born on January 8, 1938 in Poweshiek County the son of Ben and Florence Minnaert Stevens. He graduated from Hilton Consolidated School, Conroy, in 1957. Gary served in the Infantry of the United States Army Reserve from 1958 to 1963. He was a lineman at Iowa Electric Light and Power Company retiring in 1992. In 1978, Gary suffered an accidental workplace electrocution which resulted in the loss his arm.



Judy was a Linn County Master Gardener and had a passion for plants. She shared her talents and love of flowers with her family, friends, and clients.



Gary loved his old Plymouth car, his 1970½ Monte Carlo, and following the Hawkeyes. He will be remembered most for his wood working and welding projects.









