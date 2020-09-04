1/1
Judith Ann Dorr
Judith Ann Dorr

Boudurant - Judith Ann Dorr, 65, of Bondurant, IA, passed away on August 31, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. A visitation will be held at Eternity Church in Clive, IA on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 am, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:30 am.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, David LaCombe; children, Joshua, Hannah, William, Benjamin, Kaitlyn, Kiah, and Zachariah Dorrlacombe, and Mary-Kate (Kyler) Prunty; grandchildren, Josiah (Shaunda), Jobediah, John, and James Dorrlacombe, and Jaxson Flanders; sister, Jayne Kragel; brothers, Chuck (Heather) Dorr, and Craig (Mary) Dorr, and many other family members and friends.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.AnkenyFuneralHome.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
5159644674
