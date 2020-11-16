Judith Ann Greenwalt
Des Moines -
Judith Ann Greenwalt, 84, passed away of Parkinson's disease on November 11, 2020, at Scottish Rite Park's Health Care Center in Des Moines.
Judy was born on December 2, 1935 to Edith and George Lange in Quincy, Ill. She attended Quincy Senior High School, where she was first chair in the band as a flutist and piccolo player. She went went on to attend Taylor University, then moved to Chicago to be a Medical Technologist at Wesley Memorial Hospital.
In Chicago, Judy met her social and fun-loving match in her beloved husband Paul, and they married in 1962. After a couple of years in Chicago, Paul and Judy moved to Des Moines in 1965.
Judy loved people and made dear, life-long friends through her involvement in newcomers and women's groups, dinner groups, Echo Valley Country Club, Plymouth Congregational Church, Drake University, Red Hat Society, etc. The list is long!
She loved to cook, play tennis, shop, entertain, and attend Drake Women's basketball games. She loved cultural events at both Drake University and the Civic Center, where she and Paul were season ticket holders. But most of all, she loved to chat and have a glass of wine with visitors. Anybody and everybody was welcome at any time. If you were lucky, she'd have some of her famous cheese spread ready.
She put her talent for entertaining to work by having her own catering business, acting as a Welcome Wagon hostess, managing the Drake University Faculty Staff Lounge, and working in the Alumni Office.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul; her children Laura Greenwalt (Phoebe Selden), Paul Greenwalt III (Sonya Gilbert), Julie Greenwalt (Matt Farnham), and Jennifer Greenwalt (Josh Elkins); and four grandchildren: Nick, Zach, Emma, and Noah.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Norman.
We loved her so much, and will miss her strong, energetic and guiding presence dearly.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 20th at 2 pm for immediate family only due to COVID. After cremation, a plaque will be placed at Plymouth's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plymouth Church Foundation, Scottish Rite Park's Good Neighbors Fund, Des Moines Performing Arts, or the American Parkinson Disease Association Iowa Chapter.
The service will be live-streamed at www.ilescares.com
at 2:00 pm Friday.
Under her obituary on the website