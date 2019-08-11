|
Judith Ann Harris-Frisk
Des Moines - Judith Ann Harris-Frisk lost a short, but courageous fight with cancer August 3rd, 2019. She passed away surrounded by loved ones at the Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Judy was born and raised in West Des Moines. Her parents were Loyhd Hurdelbrink and Margie McCoy Hurdelbrink. She worked for 25 years for the Ankeny post office, and it was there that she met the love of her life and soulmate Dale Frisk. No matter where you go in Ankeny they know Judy and Dale.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joan Rodich and son Remie Harris. Left to mourn her loss are her husband Dale, daughters Renee (Pat) Lamb, Lori (Carlos) Dillard, Lynnette Harris, step children Rob (Nancy) Frisk, Randy (Diane) Frisk and Ron (Christine) Frisk and sister June Blackford. Also left with broken hearts are her 12 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Judy will be scheduled August 18th at 2-5pm at the Holiday in Express in Urbandale.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019