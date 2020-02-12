|
|
Judith Ann Holst
Judith Ann Holst, 80, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Brooklyn Community Estates in Brooklyn, IA. As were her wishes, her body has been cremated. A celebration of Judy's life will be held on June 27, 2020 at the Deep River Legion Building in Deep River, IA. Her family and friends will gather to celebrate her well-lived life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's honor may be directed to the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, IA or to the Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest in Springdale, AR. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com. Cards of sympathy may be mailed to 5016 240th St., Deep River, IA 52222.
Judith Ann Holst was born in Terre Haute, IN on June 19, 1939 to Robert W. Hemsley and Loretta M. Allen. The family moved to Southgate, CA in 1948. In 1952 the family moved to Anaheim, CA where Judy graduated from Anaheim High School in 1957. On June 21, 1957 she was united in marriage to Milfred "Benny" Benincosa. To this union three children were born. The two later divorced, and in June of 1966 she married John W. Holst. They were married 21 years until his death in 1987. Judy worked for Farmers Insurance Group in Santa Ana, CA as a policy coder for 31 years, "retiring" to Iowa in 1995. She worked at Brownell's Inc. in Montezuma and Brooklyn True Value, as well as caring for her grandchildren during her retirement years. She will be remembered for her kind, loving heart, especially toward family, friends, and disadvantaged children. During her sewing years, she made dresses for her daughters and granddaughters, and blankets for baby gifts. She made Betsy's prom dress and bridesmaid dresses. Her family remembers her homemade chicken and noodles, mac n' cheese, pumpkin bread and her favorite, Russian Teacakes. Judy loved gathering for family birthdays and holidays. She loved traveling and going on cruises. The family remembers the summer of family vacations to Iowa and other western states. She always remembered friends and family with cards for all kinds of life events. Judy's phone line was always busy keeping in touch with the lives of loved ones.
Left to share her story is her daughter, Betsy (Donald) Benincosa Cranston of Deep River, IA, son Thomas (Roxanne) Benincosa of Springdale, AR; eight grandchildren, Cathryn (Van) Cranston Schaeffer, Brett Cranston, Kendra Cranston, Casey (Amy) Benincosa, Nichole (Josh) Benincosa Goseland, John (Brittany) Pallares, Amy (John) Pallares Herig, and Tracy (Skyler Lawton) Pallares; six great grandchildren, Brice and Jaclynn Goseland, Brennen and Beau Pallares, Gabriel and John "JJ" Herig, as well as many extended family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley Benincosa Pallares; her husband, John W. Holst; her parents, Robert and Loretta Hemsley; one sister, Barbara Owens and one brother-in-law, Sherman "Spud" Owens.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020