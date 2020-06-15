Judith Ann Holst
A graveside service for Judith Ann Holst who passed away on January 13, 2020 will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Golden Rod Cemetery in Deep River, Iowa. A lunch and time for fellowship will be held at the Deep River Legion Hall immediately following the graveside service. Masks and social distancing are recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's honor may be directed to the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, IA or to the Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest in Springdale, AR. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.