Judith Ann Warburton
Altoona - Judith A. Warburton, 78, passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born in Des Moines on June 7, 1941, the daughter of George and Elizabeth Fees.

Judith enjoyed thrifting, watching the Hallmark Channel and spending time with her granddaughters.

Judith is survived by her son, Thomas Jr. (Stephanie); grand-daughters, Savannah and Lydia; siblings, Phillip (Carol) Fees, Mary Silvestri, Karen (Bernie) Jakl, Della (Jackie) Miller, and George (Joyce) Fees. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Warburton, Sr.; brother, Richard Fees; and her four legged love, Heidi.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the ARL of Iowa in loving memory of Judith.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
