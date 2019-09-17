|
Judith "Judy" Benge
Reasnor - Judith M. "Judy" Benge, 73, of Reasnor, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5-9pm at Stoney Point Barn, 3241 Ranch Ave, Reasnor, from 5pm-9pm. Food and beverages provided. Memorials to can be brought to the celebration or sent to the family. The Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton is handling the cremation.
Judy, the daughter of Bernice (Smith) Hopkins and Milo Hopkins, was born February 7, 1946, in Centerville. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1964 and was united in marriage with William F. Benge on May 30, 1964, in Floris.
Judy was passionate about sewing and making quilts for her loved ones. She also enjoyed gifting quilts for special occasions, especially for new baby arrivals. Her passion led her to a quilt honoring kids receiving treatment at . Judy most recently started a quilt for the Quilts of Honor, a non-profit honoring active military veterans. She was an excellent seamstress, having made wedding dresses, bridesmaid's dresses, purses, and other clothing items for family and friends. Her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were so very important to her and she loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed visiting quilting shops, playing cribbage, flower gardening, cooking and baking cookies for her family and friends. Her specialty was monster cookies. Judy was such a special lady; she is loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bill of Reasnor; daughter, Kim (Trevor) Schmidt of Prairie City; grandsons, Drew (Nicole) Schmidt of Norwalk and Cory (Lexi) Schmidt of Des Moines; great-grandchildren, Rhylee, Hudson, and Lola; her sister, Margie (Gayle) Laughman of Ankeny; sister-in-law, Millie Hopkins of Ottumwa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice Hopkins and Milo Hopkins; brother, Jim Hopkins; sisters, Mary Lou Lamb and Jane Hopkins, and brother-in-law, Dave Lamb.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 17, 2019