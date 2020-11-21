Judith Carmella (Compiano) Davis-Smith
Des Moines - Judith Carmella (Compiano) Davis-Smith, age 77, born July 8, 1943 passed away on November 17, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice.
Judy was born and raised in Des Moines. She attended St. Ambrose School, graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1961 and studied Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Drake University.
Very socially engaged, Judy served as a Camp Fire Girls troop leader, PTA president, and member of the American Business Women's Association. She entered the paid workforce in the late 70's working at Project Second Start, Drake University Alumni Department, Oak Park Elementary School, and RDG Architects over the years until she retired from Belin Law.
She was an avid reader and loved to write. She also told stories in paper and digital scrapbooks. She loved travel and visited 44 of the lower 48 states and parts of Canada on a Honda Goldwing with her husband Lawrence Paul Smith who preceded her in death in 2018. Her "trip of a lifetime" was to Italy with cousins to visit Lucito, the ancestral village of her father's family and other places. She enjoyed cross-stitch, sewing, painting ceramics and literally anything to do with cats.
Judy is survived by her daughters Angela Allen, Melinda (Árpád von Klimó) Campopiano von Klimó, Andrea (Kirk) Klopfenstein, her brother Joe Compiano, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Christine (Ivanovich) Compiano and Joseph Paul Compiano.
Judy will be cremated. Her ashes will be spread, along with those of her husband Larry, in the Rocky Mountains. Memorial services are deferred until it is safer for friends and family to gather to remember her and celebrate her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
