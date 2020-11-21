1/1
Judith Carmella (Compiano) Davis-Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Carmella (Compiano) Davis-Smith

Des Moines - Judith Carmella (Compiano) Davis-Smith, age 77, born July 8, 1943 passed away on November 17, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice.

Judy was born and raised in Des Moines. She attended St. Ambrose School, graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1961 and studied Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Drake University.

Very socially engaged, Judy served as a Camp Fire Girls troop leader, PTA president, and member of the American Business Women's Association. She entered the paid workforce in the late 70's working at Project Second Start, Drake University Alumni Department, Oak Park Elementary School, and RDG Architects over the years until she retired from Belin Law.

She was an avid reader and loved to write. She also told stories in paper and digital scrapbooks. She loved travel and visited 44 of the lower 48 states and parts of Canada on a Honda Goldwing with her husband Lawrence Paul Smith who preceded her in death in 2018. Her "trip of a lifetime" was to Italy with cousins to visit Lucito, the ancestral village of her father's family and other places. She enjoyed cross-stitch, sewing, painting ceramics and literally anything to do with cats.

Judy is survived by her daughters Angela Allen, Melinda (Árpád von Klimó) Campopiano von Klimó, Andrea (Kirk) Klopfenstein, her brother Joe Compiano, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Christine (Ivanovich) Compiano and Joseph Paul Compiano.

Judy will be cremated. Her ashes will be spread, along with those of her husband Larry, in the Rocky Mountains. Memorial services are deferred until it is safer for friends and family to gather to remember her and celebrate her life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved