|
|
Judith Cross
Indianola - Judith "Judy" Cross, 79, passed away February 15, 2020 at Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center.
Judy was born December 26, 1940 in Des Moines to Paul and Leona Crouch.
She retired from the State of Iowa after many years of faithful service. Judy was a member of T.T.T. Society and a lifelong member of Park Avenue Christian Church. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and she loved her pets. Above all else, Judy treasured time spent with her husband and her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Charles L. Cross; children, Lori Eggers, Jeff (Kim Noble-Piper) Piper, Jim (Tania) Piper, Jon Piper, Michael (Randy) Cross and Steven Cross; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; siblings, John Crouch and Sally (Larry) Smith; as well as many other loving relatives and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Crouch.
Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Park Avenue Christian Church, 3219 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 22nd at the church followed by burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Park Avenue Christian Church in loving memory of Judy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020