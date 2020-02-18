Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Park Avenue Christian Church
3219 SW 9th Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Park Avenue Christian Church
3219 SW 9th Street
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Cross


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Cross Obituary
Judith Cross

Indianola - Judith "Judy" Cross, 79, passed away February 15, 2020 at Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center.

Judy was born December 26, 1940 in Des Moines to Paul and Leona Crouch.

She retired from the State of Iowa after many years of faithful service. Judy was a member of T.T.T. Society and a lifelong member of Park Avenue Christian Church. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and she loved her pets. Above all else, Judy treasured time spent with her husband and her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Charles L. Cross; children, Lori Eggers, Jeff (Kim Noble-Piper) Piper, Jim (Tania) Piper, Jon Piper, Michael (Randy) Cross and Steven Cross; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; siblings, John Crouch and Sally (Larry) Smith; as well as many other loving relatives and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Crouch.

Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Park Avenue Christian Church, 3219 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 22nd at the church followed by burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Park Avenue Christian Church in loving memory of Judy.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -