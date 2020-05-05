|
Judith D. Nipper
Judith D. Nipper aged 83 died Sunday May 3rd. She was our friend, our confidant, our greatest advocate, and most importantly, our Mom. She was completely selfless. By example she taught us to work hard, play hard, respect everyone, and at every opportunity laugh, especially at ourselves. It would be impossible to completely describe the impact she has had on us all, and we are devastated she is gone. We love you mom. Say Hi to everyone. We will remember your smile, your laugh, your hugs, and the unyielding confidence you gave by being in our corner.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to . Given the COVID crisis, services will be planned at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 7, 2020