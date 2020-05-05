Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Nipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith D. Nipper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith D. Nipper Obituary
Judith D. Nipper

Judith D. Nipper aged 83 died Sunday May 3rd. She was our friend, our confidant, our greatest advocate, and most importantly, our Mom. She was completely selfless. By example she taught us to work hard, play hard, respect everyone, and at every opportunity laugh, especially at ourselves. It would be impossible to completely describe the impact she has had on us all, and we are devastated she is gone. We love you mom. Say Hi to everyone. We will remember your smile, your laugh, your hugs, and the unyielding confidence you gave by being in our corner.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to . Given the COVID crisis, services will be planned at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -