1/1
Judith F. Johnson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith F. Johnson

Des Moines - Judith Faye Johnson, 76, died at Edencrest in Des Moines, Iowa on July 5, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Resthaven Cemetery in Des Moines.

Judy was born on February 16, 1944 to Darrell and Norma Burch, the first of four children. She was born and lived her entire life in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended and graduated from North High School.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Renee (Jason) Aker; her step-son, Paul (Carol) Johnson; her siblings, Steve Burch, Wendy Rech, and Kim Welch; daughter-in-law, Kathy Johnson; and six beloved grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan Johnson; daughter, Lori Stohlberg; and step-son, Craig Johnson.

In Judy's honor, memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives in West Des Moines.

To share online condolences and view Judy's full length obituary, please visit www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved