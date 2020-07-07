Judith F. Johnson
Des Moines - Judith Faye Johnson, 76, died at Edencrest in Des Moines, Iowa on July 5, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Resthaven Cemetery in Des Moines.
Judy was born on February 16, 1944 to Darrell and Norma Burch, the first of four children. She was born and lived her entire life in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended and graduated from North High School.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Renee (Jason) Aker; her step-son, Paul (Carol) Johnson; her siblings, Steve Burch, Wendy Rech, and Kim Welch; daughter-in-law, Kathy Johnson; and six beloved grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan Johnson; daughter, Lori Stohlberg; and step-son, Craig Johnson.
In Judy's honor, memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives in West Des Moines.
