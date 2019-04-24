|
Judith "Judy" Gabriel
Des Moines - Judith "Judy" Ann Cooper Gabriel, 80, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday, April 26 with visitation from 2:30 to 4 p.m., prior to the service, all at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Judy, daughter of Wesley and Madeline Beavers Cooper, was born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on May 12, 1938. She was "sister #2" and "child #3" in a large family of eleven children. When Judy was a toddler, her family moved to Burlington, Iowa where she spent her youth and graduated from Burlington High School in 1956.
Judy first met her future husband, Richard ("Dick") Gabriel in the second grade before her family moved away. They reconnected in high school, became high school sweethearts and were married on August 17, 1958. They lived in Waterloo, Iowa for six years before moving to Des Moines and calling Sheridan Park and Des Moines' east side home. Their marriage lasted 30 years, but their friendship remained until the end. They were blessed with three children, Todd, Kurt and Tracey.
Judy worked as a secretary for the State of Iowa Insurance Division for 28 years, retiring in 2004. She was a homemaker, an avid sports fan, bowled and played tennis in her younger years, enjoyed reading, playing cards and watching crime dramas. Above all, she enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her three children, Todd (Kathy) Gabriel of Mitchellville, Iowa, Kurt (Chris Junker) Gabriel of Norwalk, Iowa and Tracey (Tony Foley) of Indianola, Iowa; her eight grandchildren, Joshua (Kym) Gabriel, Megan (Arthur Sayasane) Gabriel, Kasey (Tommy Souvannachit) Gabriel, Stephenie (James Mangra) Gabriel, Cody Gabriel, Hannah Clavell, Colin Clavell and Mason Clavell; five great-grandchildren, Talan Gabriel, Rylie Gabriel, Rayden Souvannachit, Mila Souvannachit and Liam Sayasane; three brothers, Larry (Karla) Cooper of Slidell, Louisiana and Terry and Randy (Gina) Cooper both of Burlington; three sisters, Dolores Wright of Roseville, Minnesota, and Marilyn Beik and Melodee Kennedy both of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Cooper and three sisters, Melissa Hoambrecker, Cheryl Clouse and Marla Starman.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care and support received from the staff at Mercy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice - Johnston or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019