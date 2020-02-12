|
Judith Gail Quick
Urbandale - Judy Quick, 81, passed away on February 11, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. She was born in Adel, Iowa, on July 25, 1938, the daughter of Forrest and Imogene Sterling.
Judy enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, music and dance. She was a member of Gadabouts Quilt Group, an avid reader and loved spending time with her family.
Sewing machines across the nation have their thread at half-mast with the passing of Judy. A life-long Democrat and proud police officer's wife. Judy went to heaven to continue the age old argument with her husband Jim, as to whether or not you could tell the difference between Hy-Vee margarine and brand name margarine. No longer will she get into the wrong car alarming strange people when leaving restaurants. Quilters in central Iowa will once again be able to purchase fabric since she won't be hogging it all. Online merchants are already starting to send their condolences. To Welch's Fruit Snack and Skinny Pop Popcorn corporations, her family apologizes for the decline in your bottom line.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Dana (Scott) Naig, Jamie Quick, and Wendy Quick; grandson, Kyle Naig; granddaughter, Riley Quick; nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James Allen Quick.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Valley High School Marchmasters or Meals from the Heartland, in loving memory of Judy.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020