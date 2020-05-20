Resources
Judith (Judy) Gray


1949 - 2020
Johnston - Judith (Judy) Eileen Gray, 70, of Johnston, was called home to heaven on May 17, 2020.

Judy was born Nov. 9, 1949, to Bob & Doris Houser and lived in the Des Moines area her entire life. She attended Roosevelt High School, Grand View, UNI and Drake University. Judy married Jules Gray on May 19, 1973 and went to be with the Lord just two days short of their 47th anniversary.

She was a woman of God and faithful to Him through the peaks and valleys of life. She brightened the room wherever she went, always putting people at ease and family first. Never one to take things too seriously, she was usually the one laughing and finding the joy in the little things. This joy was shared with many friends with whom she had a true and special relationship.

She loved children, spending her entire career teaching for the Des Moines Public School District. With a special talent for junior high math and social studies, Judy retired in 2010 while teaching at Callanan Middle School. She created lasting memories for her students through her humor, fun and caring spirit.

Judy will be missed by her husband Jules; daughter Jennifer (Bryan) Sampson of Chicago; granddaughters Evelyn and Campbell; sister-in-law Jan Houser of Des Moines; and sister-in-law Kathryn Mikesh Houser (Ray) of Johnston. Judy also had a great love for and bond with the many nieces and nephews she left behind. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Bob & Doris Houser and brothers Ted and Jim Houser.

The family is holding a small, private service to celebrate Judy's life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. The family invites friends to join them virtually for Judy's service through the link in her obituary listing at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Those who knew Judy are asked to share memories at https://tinyurl.com/rememberjudy.

Over the years Judy was a proud blood donor. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to your local blood bank or monetarily to LifeServe Blood Center of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020
