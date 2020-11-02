Judith "Judy" Irvin
Des Moines - Judith Irvin, 77, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Adel Acres in Adel, Iowa
Judith was born May 18, 1943 in Des Moines to Wesley and Lucille Glantz.
She graduated from East High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education with an Art Endorsement from Drake University. Judith later went on to earn her Master's Degree from Drake University. She was a teacher with Des Moines Public Schools for over 30 years. Judith was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She enjoyed drawing and spending time with her family.
Judith is survived by her children, Steve (Vickie) Irvin, Mark (Cindy) Irvin, Kevin (Dawn) Irvin, Tina Irvin, Jodie (Luis) Ramirez, Marcelo (Trisha) Irvin and Carlos Irvin; 18 foster children; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert VanDyke; and her husband, John "Bud" Irvin.
The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9th at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2317 Watrous Avenue followed by burial at Pine Hill Cemetery.
