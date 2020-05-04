|
Judith J. Clark
Des Moines - Judith Joanne Clark, age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Des Moines. She is survived by her children, Becky, Dwight Jr., Barry, Jeffrey, and Daniel Clark, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Clark Sr. and her parents, John and Virginia Thomas.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Family will gather at a later time to celebrate her life. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 10, 2020