Judith Karen Lathrop
Indianola - Judith Karen Lathrop, 81, passed away in Des Moines on Saturday, July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the IOOF Cemetery.
Judy was elected as the Warren County Recorder for 28yrs. She is survived by her sons, Craig (Lori) Lathrop and Scott (Wendy) Lathrop; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and sister Sandy Guest.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lathrop; parents, Wilbur and Eliose Sacre;
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indianola First United Methodist Church in Judys name. Address:307 W Ashland Ave Indianola, IA 50125, or contribute online at https://indfumc.org/giving
. Or donate to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate
under Judy's name. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.