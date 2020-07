Judith Karen LathropIndianola - Judith Karen Lathrop, 81, passed away in Des Moines on Saturday, July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the IOOF Cemetery.Judy was elected as the Warren County Recorder for 28yrs. She is survived by her sons, Craig (Lori) Lathrop and Scott (Wendy) Lathrop; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and sister Sandy Guest.She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lathrop; parents, Wilbur and Eliose Sacre;In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indianola First United Methodist Church in Judys name. Address:307 W Ashland Ave Indianola, IA 50125, or contribute online at https://indfumc.org/giving . Or donate to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate under Judy's name. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com