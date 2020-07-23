1/1
Judith Karen Lathrop
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Karen Lathrop

Indianola - Judith Karen Lathrop, 81, passed away in Des Moines on Saturday, July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the IOOF Cemetery.

Judy was elected as the Warren County Recorder for 28yrs. She is survived by her sons, Craig (Lori) Lathrop and Scott (Wendy) Lathrop; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and sister Sandy Guest.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lathrop; parents, Wilbur and Eliose Sacre;

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indianola First United Methodist Church in Judys name. Address:307 W Ashland Ave Indianola, IA 50125, or contribute online at https://indfumc.org/giving. Or donate to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate under Judy's name. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved