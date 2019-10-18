|
Judith Kyle Gamble
Des Moines - Judith (Judy) Kyle Gamble, 79, passed away at Kavanagh House in Des Moines on October 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, October 21, 2019, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., and a reception at Wakonda Club from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Judy was born January 22, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa to Wayne and Isma Kyle. Judy attended and graduated from Sioux City Central High School where her father was a teacher. She then attended and graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1962 where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. While at the University of Iowa, she met Robert A. (Beau) Gamble resulting in a marriage that lasted 57 years. Judy began her teaching career at St. Josephs Academy, a Catholic High School that later merged into Dowling High School. She also taught at Merrill Middle School. Judy was a member of the Junior League of Des Moines and enjoyed her membership in Petticoat Mutual Investment Club.
A lifelong swimmer, Judy participated in synchronized swimming activities while in high school and as a part of the University of Iowa Dolphins Swimming Club. She also worked as a lifeguard during her high school years. Over the years, Judy enjoyed ski trips, weekends at Okoboji and Clear Lake, and walks on the beach at the family condominium in Perdido Key, Florida. Most of all, she enjoyed her children and grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Kyle. She is survived by her husband, Beau Gamble; children, Kristin Gamble and Kyle (Christy) Gamble; and grandsons, Robert (Beau) Gamble and Sean Gamble.
A special thank you to Dr. Louis Schneider and Dr. Thomas Buroker for their marvelous care and to the nurses and staff at Kavanagh House for their extraordinary care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EveryStep Kavanagh House. To share fond memories and expressions of sympathy please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Gamble family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019