Judith "Judy" Lee
Bondurant - Judy Lee, 78, passed away June 9, 2019 in Bondurant, Iowa.
Judy's celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd. in Ankeny. Visitation begins at 1 pm, and services begin at 2:00 p.m. for friends and family.
Judy was born August 21, 1940 in Hatfield, Missouri to Donald and Lavon Thomas. Judy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by twin daughters Jennifer (Jim) Campbell and Elizabeth Stephenson; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sisters Jinny Tagatz and Jill Davis and many more beloved relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Jerry Lee.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019