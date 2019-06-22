|
Judith Mae (Judy) Boyd
Grandview - Judith Mae (Judy) Boyd, 78, of Grandview passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
Judy was born on August 2, 1940, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Stanley Ketchel and Izola Estella (Graham) Carey. Judy attended elementary school in Fredonia and was a 1957 graduate of Columbus Junction High School. Following graduation, she completed her studies at the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport and later worked for several different companies, including Thatcher Plastics, the Muscatine County Auditor's Office, and Lutheran Homes.
Judy was an accomplished gardener, enjoyed doing crosswords, loved to travel, and relished reading. She hunted asparagus, munching fresh stalks as she picked. An excellent cook, she loved hosting friends and family on the 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and even Halloween. During mushroom season, she made sure everyone had a fair share of fried morels. As a middle child, she never took herself too seriously and was the rock of her family. Most of all, she was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, who always put first the care and comfort of those she loved.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Patrick (Pat) Boyd; her brother, James Carey; and her sister, Patsy Hartung. She will be deeply missed by her children, Stanley Joe Boyd (Bethany Siegler) of Boulder, Colorado; Kelly Jo Goodwin (Rene Cavazos) of Fruitland; one grandchild, Joshua James Goodwin (Gisele) of Davenport; her siblings, Susan Ladd (Christopher) of Des Moines and Tony Carey (Layne McDaniel) of Boone, North Carolina; and beloved nieces and nephews and many friends she treated as family.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019