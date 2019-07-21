|
Judith Rae Bohnet
- - Judith Rae Bohnet, 77, who was born on December 28, 1940 passed away peacefully on October 22, 2018 in Grove City, Ohio after a battle with Alzheimer's.
Judy was born and raised in Iowa and in turn raised her family while working in the printing business. She was a pioneer for women in the workplace; co-owning the Baxter New Era and working at The Earlham Echo, The Dallas County News and The Des Moines Register and Tribune. Her career took her to The Government Printing Office in Washington D.C where she retired in 2006.
She is remembered with much love by her six children;
Dalyn (Lee) Buividas, Nick Jamez, Jr., Frank (Alice) Jamez, Shawna (Michael) Leone, Dale Bohnet and Lisa Bohnet (Jeff Coble). Judy is dearly loved by her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her sister Linda Tollari of Des Moines, IA and Arlo Dunbar of Council Bluffs, IA.
She had many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Hazel Dunbar, her cherished husband Ronald Bohnet, sisters Dolores Summy, Shirley Clarke, Audrey Crabbs, Patty Tollari and Joyce Dunbar.
A funeral service will be held at West Linn Cemetery in Linden, IA on August 2, 2019 at 10:30.
A celebration of Life will follow at the Sleep Inn Banquet Room in Pleasant Hill, IA at 12:30.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019