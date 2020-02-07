Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Judith Walker Obituary
Ankeny - Judith "Judi" Kay Walker, 75, died February 5, 2020 after a battle with cancer. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, Iowa.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Darrell Walker; children, Deborah and Scott Finnestad of Ankeny, lA, and Dawn Walker of Fulton, IL; sisters, Phyllis Hawes, Joyce Rose, Jo-Ellen Ford, and Betty Fleming; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Donate Life, Hopkins Grove UMC in Madrid, IA, or MercyOne Hospice in Johnston.

Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
