Judy A. Calderwood
Brooklyn - Judy A. Calderwood, age 77, of Brooklyn, passed away at her home Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brooklyn with Father Cory Close officiating. Cards and memorials may be contributed to the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Judy is survived by her children Laura Calderwood of Brooklyn, Kim Calderwood (Chris Seller) of Brooklyn, and Erick (Billie) Calderwood of Brooklyn; six grandchildren Morgan Collumn of Brooklyn, Christian Calderwood of Brooklyn, Jacob Tibbetts of Iowa City, Scott Tibbetts of Brooklyn, Vaughn Irlbeck of Iowa City and Joseph Irlbeck of Brooklyn; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; her siblings Diane Davidson of Brooklyn, Michael (JoAnne) Henle of Toledo, David (Carol) Henle of Council Bluffs, Duane (Judy) Henle of Cedar Falls and Dale (Chung) Henle of Baltimore, MD.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles in 2009 and a granddaughter, Mollie Tibbetts.
Judy Ann Henle was born December 12, 1942 in Madison Township rural Tama County the daughter of George and Marjorie Kriegel Henle. She attended country school in Madison Township rural Tama and went on the graduate from BGM with the class of 1961. Judy was united in marriage to Charles Calderwood at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brooklyn where they made the home. She was a homemaker, an insurance secretary, sold home interiors in the evenings and enjoyed her work as a nurse's aide at the nursing home. Judy was a member of the St. Patrick's Church, Brooklyn, the St. Patrick's Altar and Rosary and TTT. She enjoyed painting, puzzles, and making delicious caramels and cinnamon rolls. Judy especially cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and siblings.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2020