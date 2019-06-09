|
Judy Ann Telford
West Des Moines - A Life Remembered…
Judith (Judy) Ann (Cherry) Telford of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 at Unity Point/Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Judy was born October 5, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa to Darryel and Lila Cherry. On September 14, 1974, she married Scott V. Telford.
Judy will forever be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and grace-filled woman who lived her faith daily. She was a culinary artist who cherished family gatherings, especially around her dining room table or delivering her newest culinary creation to her family and friends.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Scott Telford; daughter, Emily Avgenackis and son-in-law, Eugene Velednitsky; son, Greg Telford and daughter-in-law, Molly Telford; and her 4 precious grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Avgenackis, and Lila and James Telford.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church in West Des Moines, Iowa with visitation beginning at 10 am. For more information, please visit HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019