Judy Ellefson
Des Moines - Judy Ellefson, 80, died September 21, 2019 with her family by her side at Valley View Village in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held at Grandview Park Funeral Home (3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
She was born December 28, 1938 in Des Moines to Frank and Doris(Henley) Opdyke.
Judy attend Drake University in Des Moines and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. While at Drake, she met her future husband, Jim Ellefson Sr., and they married in 1963.
Judy's first career was with Des Moines Public Schools focusing on teaching the academically talented. She was later hired by Iowa Methodist Medical Center as a Health Careers Educator and admissions counselor for the school of nursing. In 1969, she and her husband (a pharmacist) opened Ellefson Pharmacy and Gifts where she operated the gift department that specialized in music boxes. She took great pride in having over 500 unique music boxes on display. After operating the pharmacy for over 30 years, she retired in 2001 shortly after her husband's passing.
During retirement, Judy became very involved with the Red Hat Society. She sincerely enjoyed lunches and weekend trips with the "red hat ladies."
Judy is survived by her son, Jim Jr. (Heidi) Ellefson; grandson, Jimmy Ellefson III; niece, Nancy (Mike) Dorwart; great nieces, Abbie and Liz Dorwart.
She was preceded by her husband, Jim Ellefson, Sr.; parents, Frank and Doris Opdyke; brother, Forrest (Georgette) Opdyke; and sister, Myra Wagner.
The family wishes to extent sincere thanks to the staff at Valley View Village for the outstanding care that Judy received over the past several years.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dr. Nick Palmer/Jim Ellefson Free Medical Clinic at 1607 E 33rd St., Des Moines, IA 50317.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019