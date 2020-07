Judy L. De VriesPella - Memorial services for Judy L. De Vries, age 78, of Pella, will be held at 10 am, Thursday, July 9, at the Otley Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 1 pm, Wednesday, July 8, with family present 4 - 7 pm, at Otley Reformed Church. The family requests everyone wears a mask for the visitation and the memorial service. Judy is survived by her husband Rod, and sons Kevin and Ryan De Vries. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.