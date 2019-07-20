|
|
Judy McCollom
Colo - Judy Rae McCollom, 70, of Colo, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2019, at Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 22 at Memorial Lutheran Church (701 11th Street) in Nevada with Pastor Myron Herzberg officiating.
Judy was born July 16, 1949, the daughter of LaMont Wilbur and Malvina Herma (Wicks) Wilson. She graduated from Colo High School in 1967 and earned her Registered Nurse degree in Marshalltown. On March 17, 1972, Judy was united in marriage to Robert Charles McCollom at Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada. Judy worked for Mary Greeley Hospital and McFarland Clinic over 30 years, retiring in 2014.
Judy enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Leech Lake in Minnesota and winters in Sanibel, Florida. She could often be found at the beach enjoying the sun or fishing. The highlight of her life was being Grandma JuJu to her five grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bob of Colo; her sons: Shawn (Stephanie) McCollom of Colo and Ryan (Karla) McCollom of Colo; her grandchildren: Quin, Bailee, Hattie, Henry and George McCollom all of Colo; and her sisters, Sharon Romberg of Pewaukee, WI and Linda (Ed) Fiske of Arvada, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Pastor Ted Romberg; and a nephew, Jason Fiske.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa Donor Network in memory of Judy. She was currently on the transplant list for a liver.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 20, 2019