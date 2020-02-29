|
|
Judy Tatz
Urbandale - Judy Rossiter Tatz, age 79, died surrounded by family in Johnston, Iowa on Thursday February 27, 2020.
Judy was born October 15, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Helen (King) Rossiter. She is survived by her four children John (Jeni) Tatz of Peoria, AZ, Jennifer Tatz (Pat) McGinn of Chandler, AZ, Steve (Lisa) Tatz of Urbandale, Iowa, and Suzy Tatz of Peoria, AZ; her 15 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two step-great-grandchildren; her brother John (Cheryl) Rossiter of Altoona, Iowa, and sister Pat Rossiter (Jeff) Thomas of Des Moines, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents and her sister Corinne Rossiter Brightman.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Saint Augustin's Catholic Church, 545 42nd St., Des Moines, Iowa, at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank MercyOne Hospice in Johnston for the wonderful care and support provided to Judy in her final days. Donations may be made in her memory at mercyone.org/desmoinesfoundation.
Judy's full obituary can be read at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020