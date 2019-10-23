|
|
Judy Timmons-Hazelbaker
Judy walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 19, 2019 while at home.
She was born October 22, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa to Don and Elnora (Gyles) Timmons
Judy loved with her whole heart and was loved by all she came in contact with.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years, Floyd. 2 sons, Scott of Des Moines and Troy (Christina) of Pleasant Hill, sisters Sheryl Smith-Barr (Darwin), Sue Burns (Mike) both of Huxley, brother Gary Timmons of Des Moines, 3 grandchildren: Megan Hazelbaker (Anthony James) of Dayton Ohio
Christian Hazelbaker and Jaydan Hazelbaker both of Pleasant Hill, 1 step-grandson Jamie Kirby (Aliesha) of Maxwell, 1 Great Grandchild, Aerolyn Nicole James, 6 step-great children, 1 step-great great grandchild, Numerous nieces and Nephews and Great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 grandchild Emily Hazelbaker.
Visitation will be Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Grace Church 4200 E 25th St. Des Moines, Iowa from 10 am to 11 am with service to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019