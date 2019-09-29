Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Third Reformed Church
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoria Christian Reformed Church
Peoria, IA
Judy Vos


1941 - 2019
Judy Vos Obituary
Judy Vos

Pella, Iowa - Judith A. (De Jong) Vos, 78, of Pella, IA, passed away Wednesday evening at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Judy, wife of the late Otto Vos, is survived by five children: Jeremy Vos and Jodi of Pella, Stan Vos and Pearl of Branson, MO, Judy and John Burn of Shopiere, WI, Melvin Vos and Phyllis of Ankeny, IA, Mary and Ed Rozenboom of Oskaloosa, IA; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Paul and Marlene De Jong and three sisters: Janice Uitermarkt, Carolyn and Louis Vanderwilt and Esther and John De Moss. Memorial Service will be held

Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 am, Peoria Christian Reformed Church, Peoria, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 2 to 5 pm Third Reformed Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019
