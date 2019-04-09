|
Julia Brown Kemp
Osceola - Julie (Brown) Kemp of Osceola, Iowa and Conway, Arkansas died Friday, April 5th, from cancer at age 59. A Registered Dietitian, Julie loved her work as a clinical dietitian and enjoyed serving patients alongside her coworkers at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway. Julie also loved keeping students in shape as a faculty fitness instructor at the University of Central Arkansas.
Julie graduated from Clarke Community High School in the class of 1978. She went on to graduate magna cum laude from the University of Central Arkansas with her bachelor's degree in dietetics. She was then awarded her Master of Science degree from the same university, also in dietetics.
Julie is survived by her two children: Jason Kemp of Branson MO, and Jennifer Straight of Benton KY; granddaughters Kayleigh and Gracie Kemp and their mother, Michelle Wiley, and grandson Baylor Kemp and his mother Heather Blevins, all of Branson MO; granddaughter Riley Straight and grandson Stone Straight of Benton KY; her mother, Beth Brown of Osceola; her three siblings: Jeff (Diane) Brown of Lincoln NE, Mary Brown of Des Moines, and Susan (Ed) Pritchard of Houston TX; two nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, Judge James Brown of Osceola.
A memorial service will be held at the Osceola United Methodist Church in the coming weeks, the date to be announced later. Memorial contributions may be directed to Circle of Life Hospice in Chariton IA.
Online condolances www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019