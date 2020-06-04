Julian Silverberg
Newton, IA - Julian Silverberg, 91, passed away May 24, 2020 from lung cancer. Julian died at his home at Park Centre in Newton under the care of his family and Wesley Life Hospice. A burial service took place May 27th at Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines. The service was broadcast to family members on a private You-tube channel.
Julian grew up in Storm Lake and was a mechanical engineering graduate of ISU. He retired after 43 years as a manufacturing engineer with the Maytag Co. He had been an officer and founding member of the Des Moines Valley region of SCCA.
He is survived by wife, Karen; son, Mark (Ellen); daughter, Jean (Ron) and grandson, Eric.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Edwards, Dr. Buroker, Wesley Life Hospice and the staff at Park Centre for all the care and consideration given to our family at this time. Memorial contributions should go to the Newton Library Foundation or any charity of the donor's choice.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.