Julie Albright
Des Moines - Julie A. Albright, 95, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Julie, known as Juliette and Judy, was born in Hawley, Minnesota. She loved family get togethers and music. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and adored her great-grandchildren as well.
Julie is survived by her three children: John (Julie) Albright, Patricia (Frank) Stamper and Diane (Dustin) Hartman; two grandchildren, Timothy and Rebecca, two great-grandchildren; twin sister, Julia "Rose"; sister, Frances and brother, Richard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; sisters, Lillian and Myrtle; brother, Lloyd; and a great-granddaughter.
The family would like to send a special thank you to those who cared for our mother with compassion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Lutheran Church or a memorial of your choosing.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019