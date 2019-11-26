Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Julie Albright

Julie Albright Obituary
Julie Albright

Des Moines - Julie A. Albright, 95, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Julie, known as Juliette and Judy, was born in Hawley, Minnesota. She loved family get togethers and music. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and adored her great-grandchildren as well.

Julie is survived by her three children: John (Julie) Albright, Patricia (Frank) Stamper and Diane (Dustin) Hartman; two grandchildren, Timothy and Rebecca, two great-grandchildren; twin sister, Julia "Rose"; sister, Frances and brother, Richard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; sisters, Lillian and Myrtle; brother, Lloyd; and a great-granddaughter.

The family would like to send a special thank you to those who cared for our mother with compassion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Lutheran Church or a memorial of your choosing.

Please visit www.IlesCares.com for online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
