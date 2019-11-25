Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
Urbandale, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
Urbandale, IA
Julie Ann Jones

Julie Ann Jones Obituary
Julie Ann Jones

Ankeny - Julie Ann Jones, 58 of Ankeny passed away on November 23, 2019. A visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM with a funeral service starting at 3:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale.

Julie is survived by her father, Glen Zirbel; children, Ashley (Terrance) Hill, Kailey (Michael) Gomez, and Noah (Li) Wren; 13 grandchildren and many family and friends.

A full obituary can be viewed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
