Julie Ann Jones (Zirbel)
Ankeny - Julie Ann Jones, 58 of Ankeny passed away on November 23, 2019. A visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM with a funeral service starting at 3:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale.
Julie is survived by her father, Glen Zirbel; children, Ashley (Terrance) Hill, Kailey (Michael) Gomez, and Noah (Li) Wren; 13 grandchildren and many family and friends.
A full obituary can be viewed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019