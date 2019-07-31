|
|
Julie Ann Knudsen
Altoona - Julie Ann (Salsberry) Knudsen lived her 53 years on this earth teaching all of us how to fight and sacrifice for one's goals. She taught us how to love one another and how to say goodbye with grace, courage, and dignity. She passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ss. John and Paul Parish in Altoona. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a family burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Julie was born March 7, 1966 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines to Tom and Darlene Salsberry. She was a fierce competitor which served her well as she grew into a star athlete for the Melcher-Dallas Saints. Following high school in 1984, Julie graduated from the medical secretary program at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny. After graduating, she began her career as a medical transcriptionist with OB/GYN Associates, and stayed with that group her entire career before her 12 year battle with cancer, forced her to resign in early 2018.
Friends and family were everything to Julie, and those of us here will miss her so much. Julie is survived by her parents; children, Kelsey, Cassady, and Cole; sister, Christi Dhabalt; brother, Steven (Cynthia) Salsberry; and many other family members.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Julie Knudsen Trust Memorial Fund, Unity Point Hospice - Taylor House, or Ss. John and Paul Parish in Altoona, where she was a member.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019