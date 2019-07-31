Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ss. John and Paul Parish
Altoona, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Knudsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann Knudsen


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Ann Knudsen Obituary
Julie Ann Knudsen

Altoona - Julie Ann (Salsberry) Knudsen lived her 53 years on this earth teaching all of us how to fight and sacrifice for one's goals. She taught us how to love one another and how to say goodbye with grace, courage, and dignity. She passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ss. John and Paul Parish in Altoona. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a family burial at Resthaven Cemetery.

Julie was born March 7, 1966 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines to Tom and Darlene Salsberry. She was a fierce competitor which served her well as she grew into a star athlete for the Melcher-Dallas Saints. Following high school in 1984, Julie graduated from the medical secretary program at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny. After graduating, she began her career as a medical transcriptionist with OB/GYN Associates, and stayed with that group her entire career before her 12 year battle with cancer, forced her to resign in early 2018.

Friends and family were everything to Julie, and those of us here will miss her so much. Julie is survived by her parents; children, Kelsey, Cassady, and Cole; sister, Christi Dhabalt; brother, Steven (Cynthia) Salsberry; and many other family members.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Julie Knudsen Trust Memorial Fund, Unity Point Hospice - Taylor House, or Ss. John and Paul Parish in Altoona, where she was a member.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now