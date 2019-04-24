|
|
Julie Ann Nelson
Ankeny - Julie Ann Nelson, age 81, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Vintage Hill Assisted Living in Ankeny. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kevin (Kim) Nelson, Brian (Kim) Nelson, Shawn (Diane) Nelson and Jennifer (Rob) Julander, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Julie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerome, and her parents, Ralph and Blanche (Wells) Seavert.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial of cremated remains will follow at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the in loving memory of Julie. See full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019