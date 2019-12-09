|
Julie Ann Pollock
Des Moines - Julie Ann Pollock, 75, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Urbandale Health Care Center in Urbandale, IA. Services will be held 5:00 pm Friday, December 13, 2019, at Brandt Funeral Home.
Julie was born January 23, 1944, in Des Moines, IA, to Clifford and Dorothy Greif.
Julie is survived by her daughters, Connie (James) Adreon of Des Moines, IA, Nancy (Mike) Gallagher of Des Moines, IA, Judy (Jeff) Keeling of Pleasant Hill, IA; sons, Dan (Mary) Ashley of Des Moines, IA, Larry Pollock of Dallas Center, IA; brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Greif of Dallas Center, IA, Jim (Janet) Greif of Dallas Center, IA, Jene (Karen) Greif of Dallas Center, IA, Jay (Lori) Greif of DeSoto, IA; 12 grandchildren; as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bear. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husbands, Glen Allen Ashley and Gene Llewellyn Pollock; daughter, Cheryl Keeling.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Friday, December 13, 2019, at Brandt Funeral Home in Dallas Center. Contributions may be made to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019