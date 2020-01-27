Services
Lutheran Church Of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Pky
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 222-1520
Julie Christine Hampe Bull

Julie Christine Hampe Bull Obituary
Julie Christine Hampe Bull

Longville - September 27, 1944 ~ January 25, 2020 (age 75)

Julie Christine Hampe Bull, currently of Longville MN, and a former resident of West Des Moines, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Walker, MN with her loving family by her side.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. This is a celebration of Julie's life and we ask for casual attire. Please come as you are.

The family asks if you would like to donate, in lieu of flowers, memorials could be made in Julie's memory. https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/

https://www.hopeiowa.org/donatenow/

To leave an online condolence for the family and to view the entire obituary, please visit www.dennisfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
