|
|
Julie Hall Hodges
Norwalk - Julie Kristine Hodges, 46, of Norwalk, died October 6, 2019
Survived by her father, Jim; partner Allen Kimball; children, Tod and Kaylee; a sister, Jodi Jensen; two grandchildren and two nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Redeemer Norwalk Baptist Church with a visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. For a full obituary, memorial donations; and flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 9, 2019