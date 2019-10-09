Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Redeemer Norwalk Baptist Church
Julie Hall Hodges


1973 - 2019
Julie Hall Hodges Obituary
Julie Hall Hodges

Norwalk - Julie Kristine Hodges, 46, of Norwalk, died October 6, 2019

Survived by her father, Jim; partner Allen Kimball; children, Tod and Kaylee; a sister, Jodi Jensen; two grandchildren and two nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Redeemer Norwalk Baptist Church with a visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. For a full obituary, memorial donations; and flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 9, 2019
