Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Presbyterian Church
317 S.E. Trilein Drive
Ankeny, IA
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Ankeny Presbyterian Church
317 S.E. Trilein Drive
Ankeny, IA
Julie Jeannette Cloud

Ankeny - Julie J. Cloud, 75, of Ankeny died March 27, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Ankeny Presbyterian Church, 317 SE Trilein Dr. A visitation will be held Monday, April 1st from 5 - 7 p.m., also at the church.

Julie was born May 25, 1943 in Storm Lake Iowa to Claire and Ethelyn Tymeson. She graduated in 1961 from high school and in 1965 from Buena Vista University. She was a teacher before turning her career towards administrative duties for Iowa Religious Media Services, The Episcopal Diocese of Iowa and Westminster Church.

She married Gary Cloud July 10, 1964. She was an avid knitter and enjoyed making various projects for loved ones. She was also involved in various positions for Ankeny Presbyterian Church where she was a member since 1972.

Julie is survived by her two sons Wade (Dena) Cloud and Lon Cloud: one granddaughter, Jessie and one brother Bob Tymeson.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Julie's memory may be made to Ankeny Presbyterian Church or the Iowa .

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
