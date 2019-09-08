|
|
Juliet Bliss
Des Moines - Our selfless, gracious, joyful mom stepped in to the arms of her Savior on September 4th after a brief bout with cancer. Strap on your seatbelts Heaven! Juliet is now celebrating with her parents, siblings and legion of friends that "beat" her to God's kingdom.
Juliet was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 29, 1944, the 5th of 6 children born to Dorothy Josephine O'Shea and Edward Charles Muelhaupt. Mary Juliet (Juliet) graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1962, was a Theta at Drake and studied at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France. After her three daughters left home, Juliet worked as a staffer in the Iowa Legislature, where she brought her own unique joie de vivre to the political process.
Juliet was passionate about many things in life including her family, friends, the arts, travel and gourmet cuisine. Throughout her life, she volunteered for numerous local organizations and events including Junior League, PEO, St. Augustin School, Religious Education, Vacation Bible School, Altar and Rosary Society, the Blank Park Zoo and the Des Moines Art Center. She attended Mass daily and loved being a church lady. She cherished her Bible studies, raising her girls and later being grandma chauffeur. Her sense of humor touched everyone she met.
She has reunited with her parents, brothers Chuck and Joe Muelhaupt, sisters Susan Overbey and Sarah Elliott and former husband Rodney Bliss in Heaven. She is survived by her children Sarah DeAngelis (John), Abby White (Steve), Susan Harris (Brad), her grandchildren Henry, Charlotte, Emmet and Zoe and her younger brother, John Paul Muelhaupt.
The family is very grateful for and extends a special thank you to the staff at Wesley Acres and WesleyLife Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Juliet.
In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor Juliet's memory may consider a donation to St. Augustin Catholic Church, Blank Park Zoo or the Des Moines Art Center.
Rosary/Wake at West End Architectural Salvage, 22 Ninth Street, Des Moines, Thursday, September 12th from 5-8. Funeral Mass at St. Augustin Catholic Church, 545 42nd Street, Des Moines on Friday, September 13th at 10 am. Reception following the service in the Parish Hall. In honor of mom's joie de vivre, "her girls" and their families will not be donning black. Follow your heart! Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019