McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Des Moines - Julila A. Brophy, 91, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Edencrest in Beaverdale. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with entombment following at Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at McLaren's.

Julila was born May 26, 1928 in Des Moines to Floyd and Georgia (Allan) Lowe. She graduated from North High School in Des Moines. On April 30, 1948 she married her high school sweetheart, Darold J. Brophy. Julila enjoyed ceramics, crafts, playing cards, bingo, and anything involving her children. She loved her Dallas Cowboys, visiting with family and friends, and her dog, Teddy Bear "Ted".

Julila is survived by her daughters, Vicki Head and Tamara (Richard) Lewis both of Des Moines; and sister, Marilyn Hanahan of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darold; son, Todd; and brother, Gregory Lowe.

Memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice in West Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
