Clive - June Dop, 87, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's Disease, at her residence at Woodlands Creek in Clive on September 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at West Des Moines Christian Church. Interment will follow at New Virginia Cemetery, New Virginia, Iowa. Visitation will be held 4-6pm, Monday, September, 28, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks are required when attending the service and visitation. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed through the church's website at www.wdmcc.org
Barbara June was born on June 16, 1933 in New Virginia, Iowa, where she lived until graduating from high school. On September 9, 1951 she was united in marriage to Arlen Lydell Dop at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. In 1975 they made their home in Urbandale. In January 2017 they moved to Woodland's Creek. June worked as an assistant to the pastor at West Des Moines Christian Church for 30 years.
June was an artist. She painted saw blades, pictures and gourdes. She enjoyed flowers and gardening.
June is survived by her sons, Ron (Vicki) Dop and Roger Dop; her sisters, Helen Elben and Marie (Merrell) Mitchell as well as several nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arlen on December 7, 2017 and her brother, Wayne Reynolds.
The family would like to Thank the staff at Silvercrest at the Woodlands for their excellent care and support for June and the family.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the West Des Moines Christian Church or Alzheimer's Association
