June Fritz
Indianola - June Carmen Fritz, 90, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at The Village in Indianola, IA. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Indianola First United Methodist Church. The visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Menlo, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Locy and Madelyn Stewart; brother, Vahl Stewart and wife Virginia; sister, Ardis Baker and husband Gordon.
Survivors include her husband, Veryl; children, Alan Fritz, Carol (Doug) Struss, Charles (Shelley) Fritz, and Andrea (John) Weaver; grandsons, Eric, Nick and Ben Struss; granddaughters, Carmen, Madeline and Anna Fritz; Zandra who is living with Andrea and John and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to The Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at The Village or the Indianola First United Methodist Church. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019