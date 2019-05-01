Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Des Moines - June Karnes, 96, passed away April 30, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living Center.

June was born June 13, 1922 in Clive, Iowa to C. C. and Nellie Biddle. She retired from Iowa Methodist where she worked as a bookkeeper for over 20 years. Following her retirement, she volunteered there for many years as well. June was a member of Park Avenue Christian Church for over 70 years.

June is survived by her daughters, Delores (Ronald) Allen of Minburn, IA and Becky (Lane) Hensley of Palm Desert, CA; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Biddle; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Karnes, Jr.; and her husband, Robert Karnes, Sr.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 3rd at the funeral home. June will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery in Santiago, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Park Avenue Christian Church in loving memory of June.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
