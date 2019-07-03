|
|
June Kramer
Pella - B. June (Van Wyk) Kramer passed away Monday at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House. June leaves her husband, Ronald C. Kramer, her son Rustin Kramer and his wife, Rhinda and three grandchildren all of Pella; a brother, Arvin Van Wyk of Pella and five sisters: Joyce De Goey and Darlene Vos both of Newton, IA, Helen Brand of Grinnell, IA, Carolyn Vande Voort and Judy Van Kooten both of Sully, IA. Funeral Services, Friday, July 5 at 10:30 am. Second Christian Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation with the family present, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 3, 2019