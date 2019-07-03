Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Second Christian Reformed Church
Pella, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Kramer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Kramer Obituary
June Kramer

Pella - B. June (Van Wyk) Kramer passed away Monday at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House. June leaves her husband, Ronald C. Kramer, her son Rustin Kramer and his wife, Rhinda and three grandchildren all of Pella; a brother, Arvin Van Wyk of Pella and five sisters: Joyce De Goey and Darlene Vos both of Newton, IA, Helen Brand of Grinnell, IA, Carolyn Vande Voort and Judy Van Kooten both of Sully, IA. Funeral Services, Friday, July 5 at 10:30 am. Second Christian Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation with the family present, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now